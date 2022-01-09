Cyprus and Kuwait Foreign Ministers to review bilateral relations

Foreign Ministers of Cyprus and Kuwait will review bilateral relations and are expected to discuss developments in region, the Cyprus problem, as well EU-Kuwait relations, during a meeting, on Monday, in Nicosia.

Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides will meet at the Foreign Ministry, first tete-a-tete and later on in extended format with official delegations, with his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Sabah, who will pay a working visit to Cyprus, a Foreign Ministry press release says.

In the course of their deliberations, the two Ministers are expected to review the full spectrum of bilateral relations between Cyprus and Kuwait and to examine ways to further strengthen cooperation in specific areas, it is added.

They will also exchange views, inter alia, on the latest developments in the Eastern Mediterranean and the broader Middle East region, on the Cyprus problem, as well as on EU-Kuwait relations, especially in light of the invitation extended by Christodoulides for the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister to attend an informal working breakfast he will be hosting with the participation of the Foreign Ministers of the EU Member States, on the sidelines of the forthcoming Foreign Affairs Council in Brussels, on 24 January.

In a special ceremony at the end of the deliberations, two Memoranda of Understanding will be signed between the governments of the two countries, concerning, respectively, the prevention of theft, illegal excavations and the illegal import and export of cultural property, and the establishment of a Joint Committee for Cooperation.

Christodoulides and Sheikh Al-Sabah will thereafter deliver statements to the press (foreseen at 12.45 pm).