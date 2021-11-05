Cyprus and Israel sign agreement for installation of surveillance system

The Defence Ministries of Cyprus and Israel signed on Thursday an inter-state agreement for the installation of a Surveillance System.

Defence Ministry spokesperson, Christos Pieris, has told CNA that the system will be used for the electronic suveillance of the Green Line, which is the buffer zone between the Turkish occupied and the government-controlled areas of the island.

According to a Defence Ministry press release, the signing of the agreement took place in the framework of a visit which Yair Kulas, Director of the International Defence Cooperation Directorate of the Israel Ministry of Defense (SIBAT), Brig.-Gen.(res.) Yair Kulas paid to the Ministry.

The press release noted that Kulas met with the Defence Ministry`s Permanent Secretary Andreas Louca. The two officials discussed issues concerning the two countries` relations in the field of defence and security and ways to enhance their cooperation.

Asked about the system that will be installed, Pieris told CNA that “it is an electronic surveillance system that will provide us with images 24 hours a day. It will be installed at various points of the Green Line.”

He added that the system will help as regards the National Guard`s operational readiness and will facilitate the work of other services of the Republic, as the Police and the Fire Service.

It will help for example to combat smuggling and illegal migration, while information will be given immediately when fires break out nearby, he added.

Pieris said that the installation of the system will begin soon, and will be concluded in approximately three years. He noted that once works finish at a certain point then the system will begin operating there.

The cost of the project is up to 27.5 million Euros, he added.

Pieris also said that the staff that will be trained to handle the system has already been chosen.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied 37% of its territory.