NewsLocalCyprus and Greece hold joint Search and Rescue drill

Cyprus and Greece hold joint Search and Rescue drill [VIDEO]

Cyprus and Greece held on Sunday a joint Search and Rescue drill, under the title “Salamis 03/21” within the search and rescue area under the responsibility of the Republic of Cyprus.

A Greek frigate, a helicopter from the National Guard and specialised personnel from the State Health Services Organisation’ Ambulance Service participated in the drill.

The joint Search-Rescue exercise was coordinated by the Joint Rescue Coordination Center (JRCC) in Larnaca and the Hellenic Navy General Staff and is the third scheduled search and rescue activity taking place in 2021, a JRCC announcement says.

