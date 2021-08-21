NewsLocalCyprus and Greece conduct joint Search and Rescue Exercise

Cyprus and Greece conduct joint Search and Rescue Exercise [VIDEO]

A joint Search and Rescue exercise took place on Friday between Cyprus and Greece called “SALAMIS – 04/21” .

According to a press release by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC), the exercise was conducted within the Search and Rescue region of the Republic of Cyprus, with the participation of the Hellenic ship “SALAMIS”, a helicopter of the 460th Search and Rescue Squadron of the National Guard, as well as specialised nurses of the Ambulance Services.

The exercise is part of the existing bilateral agreement between Cyprus and Greece and is the 4th that takes place in 2021. It was coordinated by the JRCC in Larnaca, in cooperation with the Hellenic Navy General Staff.

By gavriella
