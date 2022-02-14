Cyprus and France wrap up air defence exercise (video)

Cyprus’ National Guard and the French Armed Forces successfully completed the Air Defence exercise “TALOS 2022” on Monday.

A press release by the Ministry of Defence says that the exercise was conducted on the occasion of the presence of the aircraft carrier “Charles de Gaulle” in the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean.



Activities are part of the implementation of the Bilateral Defense Cooperation Program, between Cyprus and France, and take place within the Nicosia FIR. They covered a big area of the Republic of Cyprus territory.

The scenario of the exercise concerned the entry of a formation of fighter aircraft at low altitude, with the aim of attacking military installations of the National Guard. The main purpose of the exercise was to evaluate the response of the air defense system of the Republic of Cyprus and to train the personnel of the National Guard in realistic conditions.

Through this joint activity, the personnel of the National Guard and the French Forces co-train and exchange of knowledge and experience in the fields of aviation and air-defence , which is considered particularly important, it is added.

“The Air Defence exercise “TALOS”, sends a very positive message about the willingness of both countries for cooperation, in order to strengthen even more the bilateral ties in the domain, of security and defence. Cyprus and France enjoy extensive ties and mutual interest in cooperating to promote peace and stability in the region”, the press release reads.