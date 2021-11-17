Cyprus and France sign MoU for educational, linguistic and cultural cooperation

Cyprus and France have signed a Memorandum of Understanding in the fields of Educational, Linguistic and Cultural Cooperation for the period of 2021 – 2025.

According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Education, the signing took place in the context of the official visit of Cypriot Minister of Education, Culture, Sport and Youth, Prodromos Prodromou, in Paris and his meeting with French Minister of National Education and Sport Jean Michel Blanquer.

During the meeting, Prodromou informed his French counterpart on Cyprus’ recent decisions concerning the teaching of French in public schools, as well as the return of French as the second mandatory modern language in the last two years of High School, as well the inclusion of French in the certification of secondary education through the DELF exams.

Prodromou also outlined Cyprus’ priorities in education, as reflected in the National Recovery and Resilience Plan, as well as Cyprus’ good practices in education for the environment and sustainable growth.

He also invited Blanquer to participate in the 9th Ministerial Summit of UNECE which will take place in Cyprus in October 2022.

On his part, the French Minister briefed Prodromou on the priorities of the upcoming French EU Presidency in the field of education.

Inter alia, Blanquer said the French Presidency will place emphasis on the issue of investments in education, the shaping of a framework concerning the skills of the educators of the 21st century and the role of youth in dealing with climate change.