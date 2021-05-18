Cyprus and France complete ‘TALOS 2021’ air defense drill [VIDEO]

An air defence exercise carried out by Cyprus and France provided a “first class opportunity” to test the Republic’s air defense systems amid realistic conditions, Defence Minister Charalambos Petrides said on Tuesday. The air defence exercise “TALOS 2021” was completed today with the participation of forces from the National Guard and the French Armed Forces. It took place within Nicosia FIR, covering a big portion of the territory of the Republic of Cyprus.

Petrides, accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Andreas Loukas, and the Deputy Chief of General Staff, Lieutenant General Costas Chrysiliou, monitored the exercise.

In statements, the Minister underlined the drill’s importance, noting that the staff is gaining important experiences from the planning, preparation and execution of these activities.

Petrides also said that defence cooperation with France includes similar drills, that reinforce their joint actions.

He congratulated finally the National Guard for their excellent training and level of preparedness, as well as the French armed forces for their “impeccable” cooperation.

According to an announcement by the Ministry of Defence, the exercise took place on the occasion of the “Charles de Gaulle” aircraft carrier’s presence in the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to the scenario of the exercise, two formations of fighter aircrafts entered the airspace at low altitude, with the aim of attacking military installations of the National Guard. The main purpose of the exercise was to evaluate the response of air defense systems of the Republic of Cyprus and to train the personnel of the National Guard under realistic conditions.

“Through this joint activity, the personnel of the National Guard and the French Forces receive joint training, while the exchange of knowledge and experience in the field of aviation is considered particularly important,” the Ministry announcement adds.

The air defence exercise “TALOS” is part of the implementation of the bilateral Defense Cooperation Program between Cyprus and France.

