Cyprus and Egypt special forces hold joint military drill [VIDEO]

Members of the Special Forces of Cyprus and Egypt held Wednesday a joint military drill dubbed “PTOLEMAIOS / 2021”, in the village of Lythrodontas, south of the capital, Nicosia.

“The drill marked the culmination of a joint training of Cyprus and Egyptian Special Forces, which lasted two weeks and included, among other things, rapid reaction shots, combat within residential areas, sniper precision shots and provision of first aid on the battlefield”, the National Guard General Staff said in a press release.

The drill, it is noted, “contributes significantly to enhancing the operational capabilities of the Special Forces. In addition, joint exercises and training activities in conjunction with the implementation of the Defense Cooperation Program between Cyprus and Egypt, reflect the excellent cooperation between the Armed Forces of the two countries”.