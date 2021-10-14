Cyprus and Egypt sign EuroAfrica Interconnector preliminary deal on Saturday

Egypt and Cyprus on Saturday will sign in Nicosia a preliminary deal to build a large electricity cable connecting the two countries, according to Philenews.

The EuroAfrica Interconnector agreement will be sealed by the island’s Energy Minister Natasa Pilides and Egypt’s Electricity Minister Mohamed Shaker.

At the same time, Greece and Egypt on Thursday will also ink the trilateral agreement – the first between Europe and Africa in the southeastern Mediterranean.

Egypt, which has a surplus of electricity, began talks a year ago to sell power to Europe, pressing its advantage as a producer of cheap renewable energy in a bid to become a regional export hub.

It has been in discussions with Cyprus and Greece in recent months to build a subsea cable linking the three countries.

Egypt signed an initial agreement on the EuroAfrica Interconnector with Cyprus and Greece in 2019 with the leaders of the three nations declaring their support for the project in October 2020.