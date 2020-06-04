News Local Cyprus among safe destinations for German tourists, Merkel tells Anastasiades

Cyprus among safe destinations for German tourists, Merkel tells Anastasiades

Cyprus President asks Merkel to convey message to Erdogan

 

 

Cyprus is among the countries considered to be safe destinations for German citizens, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday, during a telephone conversation with President Nicos Anastasiades, whom she congratulated for Cyprus’ positive results during the pandemic.

According to a written statement by Deputy Government Spokesman, Panayiotis Sentonas, President Anastasiades also informed the Chancellor about Turkey’s illegal activities in Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and the broader region.

The two leaders discussed ongoing developments in relation to the coronavirus pandemic and exchanged views about the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework, as well as the Recovery Fund, that are under discussion, Sentonas said.

In this framework, President Anastasiades congratulated Chancellor Merkel for her joint initiative with French President Macron, which played a constructive role in shaping the relevant European Commission proposal, he went on.

According to the Deputy Government Spokesman, the President of Cyprus informed Merkel of Cyprus’ effective handling of the pandemic and the current epidemiological condition, which allow Cyprus to welcome foreign tourists. The President also underlined the importance of bilateral synergies to support tourism, a key sector for the Cypriot economy.

“Merkel congratulated President Anastasiades for Cyprus’ positive results and informed him that Cyprus is among the countries considered to be safe destinations for German citizens” it is noted.

Cyprus on flight schedule of 20 airlines so far

The President also discussed with the German Chancellor Turkey’s continuous illegal activities, both in the EEZ of Cyprus, as well as in the broader region, Sentonas said. During the conversation, President Anastasiades elaborated on the range of negative consequences, as well as on the destabilizing character of Turkey’s illegal activities, the Deputy Spokesman added.

According to the written statement, the two leaders arrived at a common understanding about the role the EU must play, which needs to continue monitoring Turkish actions closely, acting decisively while insisting on the implementation of its decisions and demonstrating its practical solidarity.

The President of Cyprus and the German Chancellor agreed the two countries to stay in close contact and consultation, on all levels, ahead of the German Presidency of the Council of the EU, the Deputy Government Spokesman concluded.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third. Turkey has ignored numerous UN resolutions calling for the withdrawal of the Turkish troops and respect of the integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus.

Turkish drill ship “Yavuz” arrived last April in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus, after Ankara announced another attempt to drill a well in blocks licensed to European companies. This is the 6th time Turkey attempts to drill within the EEZ and continental shelf of the Republic of Cyprus, this time in an area that covers part of exploration blocks 6 and 7, which have been licensed to ENI and TOTAL.

In a statement on May 15, EU Foreign Ministers deplored the fact that Turkey has not yet responded to EU calls to cease such activities and reiterated their call on Ankara to show restraint, refrain from such actions, and respect the sovereignty and sovereign rights of Cyprus, in accordance with international law. EU Foreign Ministers also reaffirmed previous Council and European Council conclusions, notably those of June 2019 and October 2019 on Turkey’s continued illegal activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

(CNA)

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleDeputy tourism minister says arrivals from UK likely “in next few weeks”
Next articleFiscal Council urges caution with public funds

Top Stories

Local

Twice as many tests in Cyprus than UK per 100k population, 10x that of Holland – report

Josephine Koumettou -
According to data from the latest report by the Health Ministry's Epidemiological Surveillance Unit, as of June 2, Cyprus has performed 13,734 tests per...
Read more
Local

No new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Thursday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus on Thursday after 1996 tests, in what Health Ministry experts described as "a brilliant result" at...
Read more
World

EU considers broadening scrutiny of foreign investments

Bouli Hadjioannou -
The European Union's executive has proposed broadening scrutiny of foreign investments in the bloc, according to a public draft document, part of efforts to...
Read more
Local

Wedding industry pleads for rethink on gathering restrictions

Josephine Koumettou -
The government's decision yesterday to entirely lift the ban on gatherings on September 1 has taken the wedding industry by surprise, with a group...
Read more
Economy

Fiscal Council urges caution with public funds

Bouli Hadjioannou -
    The government should be cautious in channeling public funds until there is clarity concerning the development of the crisis caused by the coronavirus outbreak, ...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Poulles (Υoung kolokassi)

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Either you thrash the coriander seeds in a mortar, without making them into dust, or you gradually crush them in a blender. Remove the edges...
Read more
Local Food

Pork cooked in wine

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Crush the coriander seeds in a pestle and mortar or pulse-blend in a blender, taking care not to over-grind. Put the meat in bowl (not...
Read more
Local Food

Lefkaritikos tavas – O ‘protinos’

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash and dry the meat and rice separately. In a ‘tava’ (oven proof deep clay pot) first put a layer of five-six pieces of meat...
Read more
Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Twice as many tests in Cyprus than UK per 100k population, 10x that of Holland – report

Josephine Koumettou -
According to data from the latest report by the Health Ministry's Epidemiological Surveillance Unit, as of June 2, Cyprus has performed 13,734 tests per...
Read more
Local

No new Covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Thursday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
No new coronavirus cases were reported in Cyprus on Thursday after 1996 tests, in what Health Ministry experts described as "a brilliant result" at...
Read more
Local

Wedding industry pleads for rethink on gathering restrictions

Josephine Koumettou -
The government's decision yesterday to entirely lift the ban on gatherings on September 1 has taken the wedding industry by surprise, with a group...
Read more
Local

Deputy tourism minister says arrivals from UK likely “in next few weeks”

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Arrivals from the UK could be permitted in the next few weeks, even if travellers might need to present evidence of a negative coronavirus...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros