News Local Cyprus among 29 countries on Greece's list of first wave of visitors

Cyprus among 29 countries on Greece’s list of first wave of visitors

A view general of Oia, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, on the island of Santorini, Greece, May 8, 2020. Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

Cyprus is one of the 29 countries on a list published by the Greek Tourism Ministry that can send travellers to Greece from June 15 on flights to Athens and Thesaloniki.

The ministry said the list was drawn up based on the epidemiological profile of the country of the visitors.

Visitors will be randomly tested and the government would monitor and evaluate developments related to the coronavirus. The list will be updated before July 1.

The countries are: Albania, Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus,  Czechia Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Israel,  Japan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia  South Korea and Switzerland.

Tourism accounts for about 20% of the Greek economy and the government sees the sector as a major engine of its recovery from a lockdown that has brought business to a virtual standstill.

Some 33 million tourists visited Greece last year, generating revenues of 19 billion euros.

Greece currently allows citizens from all EU countries except Italy, Spain and the Netherlands to fly into Athens but they are then subject to a 14-day confinement. Visitors from Britain and other non-EU countries are also currently barred from entering Greece.

The government has said it plans to restore international flights to Greece’s islands from July 1 but will refuse entry to citizens from countries with high infection rates until July 15.

 

By Bouli Hadjioannou
Previous articleNew call for applications for free Wi-Fi in municipalities, communities
Next articleCyprus Hotel Association launches special summer offer catalogue

Top Stories

Local

Limassol: Dead body found in warehouse

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A body has been found in the light shaft of a warehouse on Nicos Georgiou street in Limassol, philenews reports. It said the body was...
Read more
Local

Holy Synod to allow weddings during pre-Christmas fasting period

Josephine Koumettou -
As a result of Covid-prompted wedding postponements, the Holy Synod has decided to allow wedding ceremonies during the pre-Christmas fasting period this year until...
Read more
Local

President to discuss phase 3 with scientific advisors on Tuesday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The team of scientists advising the government on the coronavirus outbreak are due to hold a new meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday...
Read more
Economy

Cyprus deposits down, loans rise in April

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  Deposits were down while loans were up in April 2020 according to data the Central Bank of Cyprus published on Friday. In particular, according to...
Read more
Local

Rialto Theatre kick-starts the summer season on June 17 with drive-in cinema

Josephine Koumettou -
The Rialto Theatre in Limassol has announced its upcoming rescheduled summer programme of events having incorporated Coronavirus safety measures. Events will take place at the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Local cuisine: An introduction

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Rich in fresh ingredients and tasty herbs, offers the very best of Mediterranean culinary delights. Head out to a tavern and feast on a...
Read more
Local Food

Spiced lamb with beetroot salad and scented yoghurt

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Lay the lamb on a tray, skin side down. Rub with crushed garlic, sprinkle with spices and ground pistachios, wrap in plastic wrap and...
Read more
Local Food

Easy seafood pasta with white wine sauce

Angelica Azadyants -
Ingredients: 2-3 tbsp olive oil 1 garlic clove, chopped 2-3 tablespoons of whipped cream 1/3 cup white wine 300g spaghetti, roughly broken 300-400g of...
Read more
Local Food

Traditional salads that will blow your mind away

Andreas Nicolaides -
This traditional salads will make you actually love salads! Cyprus may be famous for souvla and kleftiko but if you try the traditional salads with...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Limassol: Dead body found in warehouse

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  A body has been found in the light shaft of a warehouse on Nicos Georgiou street in Limassol, philenews reports. It said the body was...
Read more
Local

Holy Synod to allow weddings during pre-Christmas fasting period

Josephine Koumettou -
As a result of Covid-prompted wedding postponements, the Holy Synod has decided to allow wedding ceremonies during the pre-Christmas fasting period this year until...
Read more
Local

President to discuss phase 3 with scientific advisors on Tuesday

Bouli Hadjioannou -
  The team of scientists advising the government on the coronavirus outbreak are due to hold a new meeting with President Nicos Anastasiades on Tuesday...
Read more
Local

Rialto Theatre kick-starts the summer season on June 17 with drive-in cinema

Josephine Koumettou -
The Rialto Theatre in Limassol has announced its upcoming rescheduled summer programme of events having incorporated Coronavirus safety measures. Events will take place at the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros