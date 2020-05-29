Cyprus among 29 countries on Greece’s list of first wave of visitors

Cyprus is one of the 29 countries on a list published by the Greek Tourism Ministry that can send travellers to Greece from June 15 on flights to Athens and Thesaloniki.

The ministry said the list was drawn up based on the epidemiological profile of the country of the visitors.

Visitors will be randomly tested and the government would monitor and evaluate developments related to the coronavirus. The list will be updated before July 1.

The countries are: Albania, Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Cyprus, Czechia Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Israel, Japan, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Montenegro, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia South Korea and Switzerland.

Tourism accounts for about 20% of the Greek economy and the government sees the sector as a major engine of its recovery from a lockdown that has brought business to a virtual standstill.

Some 33 million tourists visited Greece last year, generating revenues of 19 billion euros.

Greece currently allows citizens from all EU countries except Italy, Spain and the Netherlands to fly into Athens but they are then subject to a 14-day confinement. Visitors from Britain and other non-EU countries are also currently barred from entering Greece.

The government has said it plans to restore international flights to Greece’s islands from July 1 but will refuse entry to citizens from countries with high infection rates until July 15.