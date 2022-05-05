Cyprus alarmed with new worldwide cases of acute hepatitis in children

As the worldwide outbreak of acute hepatitis in children now totals over 200 cases in 20 countries with three more young ones dead of the disease, an alarmed Cyprus is closely monitoring the situation. A total of five children are reported dead, so far.

This is what Philenews reported on Thursday, adding that following recommendations by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, health authorities have already traced and reported two such cases in Cyprus.

And, through the Cyprus Medical Association, it has sent information material to all doctors calling on them to follow all relevant recommendations. As well as to record all cases under suspicion.

The World Health Organisation has also reported that of the worldwide cases, 17 have required a liver transplant.

Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver and can be caused by infection, autoimmune disorders, or medication.

Cases of hepatitis can have a variety of symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, belly pain, dark urine, yellow discoloration of the skin and/or eyes, fever, and fatigue.