Cyprus Airways relaunches flights on June 9

Cyprus Airways will relaunch flights to Athens on June 9, on the day flights will officially resume as per the government’s announcement, and another seven destinations will become available in July.

In an announcement on Monday, the company said that in line with the list of countries that authorities permitted flights to/from, this summer it will be flying to five airports in Greece (Athens, Thessaloniki, Heraklion, Rhodes, and Skiathos), two in Switzerland (Zurich and Geneva) and to Tel Aviv (Israel). Flights to Athens will start on June 9 and to all other destinations beginning of July 2020.

“Cyprus Airways is ready to resume operations by introducing several measures to ensure the health and safety of its passengers and employees, always in line with information and instructions from the local health authorities, the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA),” the company said.

George Mavrocostas, Cyprus Airways’ COO said that “We are very excited that after three months of paused operations due to Covid-19, we will soon and gradually restart operations to several destinations. As a Cypriot company we feel it is our duty to support the government’s efforts to overcome the challenges during this difficult time, contributing to the rapid and sustainable recovery of the economy. The safety of all, passengers, and staff, has always been our top priority and thus we adopted a number of safety measures”.

The main precautionary measures against Covid-19 that will be put in place by the company are:

  • Adhere to strict hygiene rules, including the disinfection of aircraft after each flight, including areas such as passenger seats, seat pockets, lavatories, cabin galley, as per recommendations by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and WHO.
  • On board, the crew will wear protective face masks and gloves.
  • Face masks/coverings will be mandatory for all passengers (excluded children younger than 2 years old, anyone who has trouble breathing or otherwise unable to remove the cover without assistance).
  • At the check-in area, passengers will be requested to maintain a safe distance
  • Limit the number of passengers in each bus during boarding and disembarkation
  • Middle seats on aircraft will be kept empty where possible to reduce contact and risks

By Josephine Koumettou
