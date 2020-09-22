Cyprus Airways launches tickets for winter season

Cyprus Airways on Tuesday announced the launch of ticket sales for winter 2020–2021 which includes Athens and Heraklion, Crete, as well a new route from Larnaca to Moscow.

A press release also said the airline is planning to resume flights to Tel Aviv, as soon as the spread of Covid-19 pandemic permits.

All health and safety measures for flights with Cyprus Airways are posted on the company website: https://www.cyprusairways.com/home/lp/covid19/travel-info.

Passengers can book their flights through cyprusairways.com, Cyprus Airways Call Centre (National call free 8000 8111 or international on +357 24000053) or through their travel agent.