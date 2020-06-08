Cyprus airports resume flights as COVID-19 measures eased

Flights are set to resume as of Tuesday at the two international airports of Cyprus, Larnaca and Paphos.

The airports suspended operations due to strict COVID-19 measures and only a small number of flights were allowed mostly to evacuate stranded citizens abroad or to transfer medication and other supplies to fight coronavirus.

Five arrivals and five departures will take place at Larnaca airport tomorrow.

The first plane will take off from Larnaca airport on Tuesday morning for Athens. The same day at around noon, an Aegean flight will land from the Greek capital.

Transport Minister Yiannis Karousos is set to visit the airport to welcome the first arrivals.

On the same day flights are programmed from and to Tel Aviv, Sofia and Athens.

The airports’ authorities have urged people to follow all the strict self protection measures against COVID-19 and to carry all necessary certificates.

