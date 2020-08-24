Cyprus’ agrotourism at all time low this year

The Mediterranean island’s tourism industry has been going through a rough patch this year due to the covid-19 pandemic and this is even more prominent in small mainly mountainous agrotourism communities.

This is what Philenews reproted on Monday, adding that this is why a lot of these communities have chosen to stay shut throughout the year.

Absence of interest comes from both local and foreign holidaymakers, and a glaring example is the case of mountainous and semi-mountainous Larnaca.

Insiders say the agrotourism communities recorded perhaps the worst year so far this summer since the institution of agrotourism came to Cyprus.

Tochni in particular, the first community to implement agrotourism and the biggest out of all such areas islandwide, has taken a devastating hit, according to community leader Pantelis Charalambous.

He told Philenews that even more difficult days are expected from September onward for all agrotourism areas, as most of the locals – their biggest clientele -will have returned back to work by then.