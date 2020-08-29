Cyprus a step before red heat alert-43 degrees tomorrow

The Met Office has issued a high temperatures orange alert for tomorrow, as temperatures inland are expected to soar to 43 degrees between one past noon and five in the afternoon.

The mercury rise to a much higher level than this time of year is due to the warm air currents that are currently affecting the area.

In western and southwestern coastal regions, temperatures are expected at 34 degrees, with 36 in the rest of the coastal regions and 34 on the mountains.

The forest fires red alert remains in place for tomorrow with the forestry department warning that lighting a fire without permission in a forest, is a crime punishable by 10 years imprisonment, a 50 thousand euro fine or both sentences or alternately, according to other legislation concerning lighting a fire in the open, with 5 years in prison, 20 thousand euro or both sentences.

Lighting a fire to prepare food is only allowed in designated picnic area barbecues.