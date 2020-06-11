News Local Cyprus 3rd country in EU with most cars per inhabitant

Cyprus 3rd country in EU with most cars per inhabitant

Cyprus recorded the third highest ’motorisation rate’ among EU Member States in 2018 with 629 cars per 1,000 inhabitants, according to Eurostat data published on Thursday.

The highest rate with 676 passenger cars per 1,000 inhabitants was recorded in Luxembourg. However, cross-border workers using company cars registered in the country may influence this figure. Luxembourg was followed by Italy with 646 cars per 1,000 inhabitants and Cyprus and Finland (both 629 cars).

In contrast, the lowest rates were recorded in Romania (332 cars), Latvia (369 cars) and Hungary (373 cars).

In 2018, the highest number of registered passenger cars was recorded in Germany with 47 million cars. Thereafter followed Italy (39 million cars) and France (32 million cars).

Over the five-year period from 2014 to 2018, there was strong growth in the number of registered passenger cars in several EU Member States. The highest growth was recorded in Romania (31%), followed by Czechia, Slovakia and Lithuania (each 19%), Hungary and Portugal (both 17%) and Cyprus (15%).

Highest share of passenger cars over 20 years old in Poland

Several EU Member States reported a large share of ’old’ passenger cars (20 years or older) in 2018. The Member States with the highest shares were Poland (36.5%), Estonia (29.6%), Finland (25.2%), Romania (21.4%) and Malta (20.8%).

By contrast, the shares of the ’youngest’ passenger cars (less than 2 years old) were highest in Ireland (29.2%), Luxembourg (23.8%), Denmark (23.3%) and Belgium (23.1%).

By Josephine Koumettou
