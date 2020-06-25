Cyprus 2nd country in EU with most foreign nationals

On 1 January 2019, 21.8 million citizens of a non-member country lived in one of the 27 EU Member States, representing almost 5% of the EU population, according to a new Eurostat report published on Thursday.

In addition, there were 13.3 million people living in one of the EU Member States on 1 January 2019 with the citizenship of another EU Member State, representing almost 3% of the EU population.

In relative terms, the EU Member State with the highest share of non-nationals was Luxembourg, at 47% of its total population followed by Cyprus (18%), Malta (17%), Austria and Estonia (both 16%), Latvia (14%), Ireland (13%), Belgium and Germany (both 12%) and Spain (11%).

In contrast, non-nationals represented less than 1% of the population in Poland and Romania.

In most EU Member States, the majority of non-nationals were citizens of non-EU countries.