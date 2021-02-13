News Local Cyprus' 2021 wine promotion action plan to be finalised by month's end

Cyprus’ 2021 wine promotion action plan to be finalised by month’s end

Cyprus’ 2021 action plan for promoting the Mediterranean island’s wine branding and  boosting its export potential through other long-term actions will be finalised by end of  month.

This is what Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister, Natasa Pilides told CNA on Saturday, adding that the aim is for proposals on the 2021 action plan to be submitted within next week.

“This means the plan can be finalised by the end of the month in order to come into effect immediately,” she added.

Cypriot wine is highlighted as a product with great prospects, she also said before stressing that the goal is to upgrade the Cypriot wine and increase its consumption both domestically and abroad.

The technical working group which is working on the action plan includes officers from the Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister, the Agriculture, Rural Development and the Environment Ministry.

As well as the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation and various associations, as well as the Cyprus Wine Producers Association.

The Minister also said that a three-year plan will be drafted, which will be implemented in parallel with the 2021 plan, which will provide for immediate actions.

She explained that the three-year plan will include broader strategic actions for which more time will be needed as regards their implementation.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus ranked first in EU in number of covid tests per 100,000 inhabitants
Next articleEurope airport traffic plummets to 1995 levels

Top Stories

World

UK ministers in push to boost COVID-19 vaccine uptake

Annie Charalambous -
British ministers, health workers and volunteers will join a weekend drive to encourage those in the most vulnerable groups to receive a COVID-19 vaccination,...
Read more
World

Europe airport traffic plummets to 1995 levels

Annie Charalambous -
Europe's airport traffic last year tumbled to 1995 levels, data from a regional industry group showed on Saturday, with hubs in Turkey and Russia faring better...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ 2021 wine promotion action plan to be finalised by month’s end

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus' 2021 action plan for promoting the Mediterranean island's wine branding and  boosting its export potential through other long-term actions will be finalised by...
Read more
Local

Cyprus ranked first in EU in number of covid tests per 100,000 inhabitants

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus ranked first among the 27 EU member states with 25,899 COVID-19 tests for every 100,000 inhabitants over the period of January 24 to...
Read more
Local

Police fine 169 individuals, four premises for breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police reported 169 individuals and four establishment owners all across Cyprus over the pat 24 hours for breaching measures aiming to contain the spread...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

In Cyprus -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

In Cyprus -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cyprus ranked first in EU in number of covid tests per 100,000 inhabitants

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus ranked first among the 27 EU member states with 25,899 COVID-19 tests for every 100,000 inhabitants over the period of January 24 to...
Read more
Local

Police fine 169 individuals, four premises for breach of covid measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police reported 169 individuals and four establishment owners all across Cyprus over the pat 24 hours for breaching measures aiming to contain the spread...
Read more
Local

NGO releases Nomoplatform™ electronic legislative observatory

Annie Charalambous -
As Cyprus keeps dropping places on Transparency International’s annual report over the past decade, a non-governmental organisation has just released the Nomoplatform™ electronic legislative...
Read more
Local

Cyprus, Greece, Israel to try to finalise EuroAsia Interconnector MoU on Wednesday

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus, Greece and Israel on Wednesday will try to finalise the Memorandum of Understanding the three countries will sign regarding the ambitious electricity EuroAsia...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros