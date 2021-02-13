Cyprus’ 2021 wine promotion action plan to be finalised by month’s end

Cyprus’ 2021 action plan for promoting the Mediterranean island’s wine branding and boosting its export potential through other long-term actions will be finalised by end of month.

This is what Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister, Natasa Pilides told CNA on Saturday, adding that the aim is for proposals on the 2021 action plan to be submitted within next week.

“This means the plan can be finalised by the end of the month in order to come into effect immediately,” she added.

Cypriot wine is highlighted as a product with great prospects, she also said before stressing that the goal is to upgrade the Cypriot wine and increase its consumption both domestically and abroad.

The technical working group which is working on the action plan includes officers from the Energy, Commerce and Industry Minister, the Agriculture, Rural Development and the Environment Ministry.

As well as the Deputy Ministry of Tourism, the Cyprus Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Cyprus Employers and Industrialists Federation and various associations, as well as the Cyprus Wine Producers Association.

The Minister also said that a three-year plan will be drafted, which will be implemented in parallel with the 2021 plan, which will provide for immediate actions.

She explained that the three-year plan will include broader strategic actions for which more time will be needed as regards their implementation.