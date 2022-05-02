Cypriots visiting Greece over Easter on the rise

Cyprus is anxious about filling the serious gap of about 900,000 tourists who were expected to come from Russia and Ukraine and bring over an estimated half a billion euros in revenue.

But Greece is optimistic that this year’s tourist season will develop tremendously despite the war in Ukraine with an anticipated increased number of Cypriot visitors being one of the main reasons.

In fact, increased arrivals from Cyprus had already been recorded during the Orthodox Easter break, Philenews also reported on Monday citing insiders.

In Cyprus, nearly 60% of available hotel accomodation in several coastal and mountainous areas was full during Easter.

The Deputy Ministry of Tourism in expects – just like Greece – increased arrivals from France but also from the Nordic countries, Israel and Germany.

As of April 22, the coronavirus SafePass system no longer applies to outdoor dining and entertainment venues, and the capacity limit for social gatherings in restaurants and private homes has also been removed.

Moreover, the Deputy Ministry of Tourism has launched hiking and nature activities, including tours led by experienced guides.