Cypriots very reluctant to list properties on short-term online platforms

Cypriots are very reluctant to list their holiday homes or other accommodation space on short-term online platforms such as Airbnb, according to latest Eurobarometer data.

In particular, 94% of respondents would never do such a thing while 2% said: “I did not want to but did it, anyway.”

The survey which was conducted in September all across the EU shows that 25% of Europeans book short-term rentals through online platforms.

And that the vast majority (89%) of those who do so consider this a positive experience they would recommend to others.

Results also show how such services can lead to a more diversified tourist offer, offering better prices (63%), better facilities (49%) and better locations (43%).

On the other hand, the rapid rise of these services can be felt far beyond the tourism ecosystem, the survey also shows.

In particular, 45% the people surveyed find that more tourists can lead to higher noise, congestion and waste in the broader community and negative effects on prices and availability of housing (42%).

 

By Annie Charalambous
