Cypriots urged to take advantage of revamped ‘NoMoreRansom’ website

Cypriots are urged to take advantage of the recently-revamped ‘NoMoreRansom’ website which provides easy access to decryption tools and other services in over 30 languages to recover encrypted files or help report ransomware fraud.

Europol is the one behind the website which was updated on Monday, according to an announcement by the agency.

The ‘No More Ransom’ initiative, launched five years ago, has already “helped more than six million victims recover their data”, the agency also said.

Working from home, the beach or a café is a reality for many people today, the announcement pointed out.

Everything needed is stored in digital devices, such as personal computers, laptops and mobile phones which contain important information about one’s personal and professional life.

Digitalisation has created a flexible living environment that gives everyone the freedom to easily access a universe of information.

“It also provides us with the space to store hundreds of thousands of different files: pictures of our kids and pets, electronic tickets, projects, important matrixes we have worked on for weeks, archives filled with decades of knowledge and memories.

“Ransomware enables criminals to steal all this in an instant. That is why it is crucial to beware, be aware and protect your digital world.”