Cypriots turn their back to Astrazeneca covid jab

It is more than obvious that Cypriots are turning their back to the controversial Astrazeneca vaccine against Covid-19.

Proof is that over 10,000 Astrazeneca remained unwanted when the latest vaccination portal closed on Thursday evening even though a ‘battle’ had been given for Pfizer and Moderna jabs on offer.

People’s fears have been compounded by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) reporting on Wednesday of a possible link between the Astrazeneca vaccine and very rare cases of blood clots.

The EMA had already suspended the use of the vaccine for a few days last month. And Wednesday’s assertion that the vaccine’s benefits far outweighed the risks seems to be far from reassuring to people.

Specifically, out of the 19,378 slots that were available over the past two days for citizens over the age of 61,910 opted for the Moderna vaccine and 2,800 for Pfizer. These appointments were made within minutes since the portal had opened.

By noon on Thursday, only 3,490 appointments had been made for AstraZeneca out of 15,668 that were available.