Cypriots’ trips abroad at low level, ACTA tells CNA

Cypriots’ trips abroad are at a low level, the Chairman of the Association of Cyprus Travel Agents (ACTA), Vassilis Stamataris, told CNA Friday.

“We see that traffic at the airports is increased, but we say that it is low compared with 2019. However, there is a small number of travellers, mainly vaccinated ones”, said Stamataris.

He noted that people travel to Greece and to Europe, where travelling protocols within airports are much clearer.

He added that the fact that Cyprus remains on the red category, means that Cypriots are facing increased requirements when visiting other countries, which in turn deters them from travelling.

In the current period, Greece is the number one destination, according to Stamataris.

“Greece has always led the way, accounting for 50% of trips abroad”, he said, adding however that things have changed and the number of flights per week has decreased.

ACTA chairman urged travellers to follow the provisions of the protocols and request information from a travel agent regarding their journey.

