Cypriots’ trips abroad amounted to 23,251 in May

InsiderEconomyCypriots' trips abroad amounted to 23,251 in May

Dutch tourists, who will spend a week long holiday in isolation in their tourist resort as part of an experiment, arrive at the Rhodes International Airport, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak on the island of Rhodes, Greece April 12, 2021. REUTERS/Louiza Vradi

A total number of 23,251 residents of Cyprus returned from a trip abroad in May 2021, compared to 5,500 in the corresponding month last year, recording an increase of 323% year on year, data released by Cyprus Statistical Service show.

Compared with April of 2021 Cypriot’s trips abroad also rose by 52%, but remain significantly lower compared with the pre-Covid period, marking a decrease of 84% compared with May 2019.

The main countries from which the residents of Cyprus returned in May 2021, were Greece with 36,4% and Russia with 10,4%.

Cystat said that the statistics for May 2021 were obtained from processing of the data of the electronic platform “Cyprus Flight Pass”. Due to issues that arose from the self-declared information provided by the passengers, it was not possible to provide a more extensive analysis.

By gavriella
