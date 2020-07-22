Bill to enable Cypriots with no relevant license to rent speedboats

A proposed bill submitted before Parliament aims to enable Cypriots with no relevant license to rent speedboats – just like tourists are allowed to do, Philenews reported on Wednesday.

The bill, drafted by the Ministry of Transport, provides this amendment temporarily so as to assist speedboat rental companies which have been hit hard by the coronavirus financial consequences. It will be valid only up until May 1, 2021.

The proposed bill effectively takes out the requirements set in the previous amendment of the legislation so that it allows Cypriot holidaymakers to also rent speedboats and scooters without having the necessary permits.

With tourists being the main customers for the above businesses, they will now have to rely on domestic tourism to survive.

Safeguards will be included in the bill to ensure the renting out is safe and controlled.