News Local Cypriots sent 875,208 sms to leave their homes in first two days...

Cypriots sent 875,208 sms to leave their homes in first two days of lockdown

A total of 875,208 sms have been sent by people wishing to go outside their homes in the first two days of a lockdown imposed on January 10 by the Cypriot authorities in a bid to limit the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to data released by the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy the highest number of sms requests sent by Cypriots in the first two days were for supplies/services (No 2), followed by physical exercise (No 6) and other reasons (No.8).

As of Sunday, January 10, Cyprus entered into a lockdown until January 31, with the public, expect those allowed to go to work, allowed to leave their house twice after obtaining permission via sms.

On Sunday, the first day of the three-week lockdown, a total of 472,651 sms were sent with 378,199 approved, whereas 402,557 sms were sent on the second day with 349,086 approved.

In the first two days, a total of 263,309 sms were sent for supplies/services, including to take away food of which 137,945 on Sunday and 125,364 on Monday.

The SMS for physical exercise in the first two days amounted to 207,767 of which 122,639 on Sunday and 85,128 on Monday.

(CNA)

By gavriella
Previous articleRain and snow as of tomorrow
Next articleDraft of Trump Article of Impeachment released

Top Stories

Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Wednesday, 13 January 2021: LIMASSOL Cultural Center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-17:00 Municipal Hall Ypsonas 08:30-17:00 LARNACA Parking place Church...
Read more
Local

259 new cases, four deaths announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 157,...
Read more
World

Draft of Trump Article of Impeachment released

gavriella -
An increasingly isolated and angry President Donald Trump, cut off by Twitter in the waning days of his term, faces a renewed drive by...
Read more
Local

Cypriots sent 875,208 sms to leave their homes in first two days of lockdown

gavriella -
A total of 875,208 sms have been sent by people wishing to go outside their homes in the first two days of a lockdown...
Read more
Local

Rain and snow as of tomorrow

gavriella -
The low pressure system affecting the area is withdrawing. Tomorrow, Wednesday the weather will be cloudy with possible isolated rain in the west and on...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Wednesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Wednesday, 13 January 2021: LIMASSOL Cultural Center, Mesa Gitonia 08:30-17:00 Municipal Hall Ypsonas 08:30-17:00 LARNACA Parking place Church...
Read more
Local

259 new cases, four deaths announced on Tuesday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of four persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 157,...
Read more
Local

Rain and snow as of tomorrow

gavriella -
The low pressure system affecting the area is withdrawing. Tomorrow, Wednesday the weather will be cloudy with possible isolated rain in the west and on...
Read more
Local

Russian wanted for Beirut explosives in Cyprus

gavriella -
Interpol is looking for two Russians and one Portuguese in relation to the explosives that had been sent in Beirut and been stored in...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros