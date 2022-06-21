Cypriots sensitive to poverty and climate change

According to the most recent Eurobarometer survey (21 February – 21 March 2022) Cypriots want a world without poverty and believe that it is important to have cooperation with countries outside the European Union to achieve the target. The Russian war against Ukraine has not reduced the citizens’ support to the EU work regarding international development. Participants in Cyprus have become more positive regarding development aid and Cyprus records one of the biggest percentages of positivity in the European Union.

Almost all persons asked in Cyprus (98 percent) believe that it is important to have cooperation with countries outside the European Union to reduce poverty in the world, the second highest percentage in the EU and the highest than the EU average that is 89%.

Beyond sensitivity to poverty, Cypriots appear sensitive to climate change. Almost all participants in Cyprus (98%) believe that it is important for the European Union to face climate change. This is the highest percentage from any other member-state.

Furthermore, almost half of the Cypriot participants (49%) believe that for the time being the European Union is successful in promoting positive viable changes in the whole world, regarding the way to face climate change.