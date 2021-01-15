Cypriots rush to contact the police if a victim of online banking fraud

Cyprus ranks third among European countries whose citizens are the most likely to contact the police if a victim of online banking fraud, according to Prolifics Testing which analysed the latest data from the European Commission.

“Swedish citizens (82%) are the most likely in Europe to contact the police if they fall victim to online banking fraud. In joint second place, 79% of Greek and Spanish citizens would alert the police if they were a target of online banking fraud,” the data shows.

“Among the other European countries where more than 70% of citizens would notify the police if a victim of online banking fraud includes Cyprus (78%), Lithuania (76%), Finland (75%) and Germany (74%), respectively in third, fourth, fifth and sixth spot,” it adds.

The Commission had surveyed 27,607 Europeans to find out which European country is most likely to contact the police if they fall victim to online identify theft and online banking fraud.