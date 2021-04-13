NewsLocalCypriots reluctant to respond to the call for Covid-19 vaccination

Cypriots reluctant to respond to the call for Covid-19 vaccination

People in Cyprus are reluctant to respond to the call for Covid-19 vaccination and this causes concern that a delay in the national vaccination programme is inevitable, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

The reluctance became evident again from the outcome of the appointment portal which closed on Monday evening and which addressed vulnerable groups in society. Out of the 7,500 available slots only 1,497 were taken.

What makes it even worse is that left over vaccines included a number of Pfizer ones. These vaccines are the most in demand in Cyprus, especially after the controversial Astrazeneca reports on side effects.

Health authorities keep sending the message that the ultimate goal of shielding citizens’ health is through the vaccination coverage of a significant percentage of the population.

At the same time, 20,000 appointments will be made available for the age group of 55-56 from Tuesday, 8 a.m. until Wednesday, 8 in the evening

And the appointment portal for the age group of 53-54 is from Friday, 8 a.m. until Saturday, 8 p.m. with an announcement to follow on the number of appointments available.

 

By Annie Charalambous
