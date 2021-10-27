NewsLocalCypriots reluctant enough to get booster Covid shot

Cypriots reluctant enough to get booster Covid shot

Cypriots seem reluctant enough to get a third dose of coronavirus vaccine, Philenews reports citing the poor demand of appointments on the state portal.

The Health Ministry has decided to lower the eligibility age for a third dose of coronavirus vaccine to 60.

However, only 1,704 appointments were made between October 18 to 25 through the Vaccination Portal out of a total of some 150,000 beneficiaries.

Official data shows that around 40,000 people have been vaccinated, so far.

Health authorities are closely monitoring the situation and are ready for a more positive response to the booster shot now that the international scientific community warns of the co-existence of coronavirus with other seasonal infections.

 

By Annie Charalambous
