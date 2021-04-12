Cypriots paid off 322 millions in taxes

Some 67 percent of the tax payers who participated in the plan for the settlement of overdue tax debts have paid off their debts, by paying only one installment.

According to Philelefterhos information, 31,000 settlements took place. Out of these, 20,800 tax payers owing 322 million euros up until 2015, paid once thus not having to pay 95% of the taxes and other charges. So only a sum of 245 million euros ended up in the state funds.

Moreover, soon a bill will be submitted in Parliament to the settlement of overdue tax debts of self-employed and companies that have been affected by the pandemic. The relevant bill has been submitted by DIKO deputy Christiana Erotokritou and refers to people and companies that have seen their turnover been reduced by 30% due to the restrictive measures.