Cypriots of Morphou overseas send letter to British Prime Minister

The Morphou Area Organisation and the Friends of Barnet-Morphou Cyprus, have sent a letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the 47th tragic anniversary of the second illegal invasion of Turkey in Cyprus and occupation of Morphou and its surrounding villages, expressing their “anger and deep disappointment” for the absence of a solution to the Cyprus problem despite the expressed strong will and readiness of Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and the Greek Cypriot side to resume substantial talks under the auspices of the UN Secretary General.

In their letter, they “ask our government to help and support us to return in safety to the occupied town of Morphou and all its villages under Greek Cypriot administration and the return of all refugees to their homes and properties under conditions of respect, justice and security without the presence of Turkish troops.”

Referring to Turkey’s latest action regarding Varosha, they note that it is “yet another blatant violation of UNSC Resolutions and seriously undermines prospects for the resumption of negotiations and a solution to the Cyprus issue.”

“Our request to the UK is to act, even at this stage and demand the reversal of Turkey’s actions in Varosha and ask Turkey to cease all provocations and return to the negotiating table to finally reach a solution to the Cyprus issue, on the agreed basis of a bizonal, bicommunal federation, with political equality as set out in relevant UNSC resolutions, with a single sovereignty, single citizenship and single international personality – a position that the UK publicly supports”.

They also note that they are “appalled and disgusted by the reports in media that the UK attempted to water down the UNSC’s response to Turkey’s violations in Varosha last month” adding that “it is very concerning that it took what appears to be strong opposition by the members of the UNSC for the final Statement to reflect the reality of Turkey’s actions on the ground”.

“We are also very troubled by reports that the UK proposed, within the context of the UNSC resolution to renew UNFICYP’s mandate, wording that would dilute the agreed basis for the solution to the Cyprus problem. Once again, this was met with strong opposition by the other members of the Security Council.”

They urge the British Prime Minister to redouble his efforts and to act in the interest of justice, to help deliver a free united, independent, bi-zonal, bi-communal, federal Cyprus: a state with a single sovereignty, a single citizenship and a single international personality, where the human rights of all Cypriots will be safeguarded.

“The continuing illegal occupation and forced division of the island and its people is an open wound not only for the Cypriots on the island, but for the vast Cypriot community in the UK as well as the supporters of human rights, social justice, friends of Cyprus across the United Kingdom, all of whom expect their Government to consistently stand up for freedom and democracy,” they say.