Cypriots of Great Britain ask Johnson to exercise pressure for fair Cyprus solution

Members of the Council of British-Cypriots sent a letter to British PM Boris Johnson on the occasion of the 38th illegal proclamation of the regime in Cyprus’s non-government controlled areas. They are asking him to continue exercising pressure for a fair Cyprus solution. Johnson is also asked to support the human rights of all refugees who have been violently chased from their homes in 1974.

They are also denouncing the target of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot leader for permanent partition in Cyprus with the promotion of a different base of negotiations, outside the UN agreed framework.

Moreover, they stress that the United Kingdom, as a permanent member of the Security Council must defend international law and insist on a solution based on the UN resolution.

