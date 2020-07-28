News Local Greco-Turkish tension, Covid-19 prompt Cypriots to holiday at home

Cypriots choose to take a holiday at home this year with Greco-Turkish tension and fear of the coronavirus pandemic spreading making them steer away from Greek islands – their favourite summer destination.

And this despite prices for the Greek islands being lower this year, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

The demand for travelling to Greece is not what was expected, according to tourism market research which shows that rising tension in the region has prompted travellers into cancelling their bookings.

On the one hand, the unstable course of the corona virus in Greece but also the currently more relaxed response to the pandemic by the Greek Government has made many Cypriots think twice about travelling to the Greek islands as opposed to prior to the pandemic.

Another reason Cypriots choose to holiday within Cyprus this summer is that hoteliers have provided the extra incentive of better prices in order to boost demand within the local tourism market, Philenews also said.

At the same time, airfare is currently very low with Cypriots offered prices that were unheard of, especially after the collapse of Cobalt Air which shot prices through the roof.

It should be noted that airlines are receiving subsidies from the state.

By Maria Bitar
