Cypriots feel increased stress, loneliness and anger because of pandemic-study

Increased stress, loneliness and anger sparked by the coronavirus pandemic are the prevailing mixed feelings of Cypriots, according to the ‘Collaborative Outcomes study on Health and Functioning during Infection Times’ (COH-FIT) initial conclusions.

The study has collected data on participants on their mental and physical wellbeing, access to care and coping strategies before, during and after the pandemic, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

Carried out electronically by the University of Nicosia, the study which is still in progress has so far interviewed 728 participants in Cyprus.

But the sample will be expanded to 1,000 and focus on minors because this is an age group considered to be very important before safer conclusions can be drawn.

The conclusions also indicate that the effects on women seem to be more intense. At the same time, younger age groups in Cyprus have developed more intense negative feelings – unlike in other countries.

Adolescents and young adults worldwide, regardless of gender, are more affected by the lockdown than other age groups.