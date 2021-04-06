NewsLocalCypriots feel increased stress, loneliness and anger because of pandemic-study

Cypriots feel increased stress, loneliness and anger because of pandemic-study

Increased stress, loneliness and anger sparked by the coronavirus pandemic are the prevailing mixed feelings of Cypriots, according to the ‘Collaborative Outcomes study on Health and Functioning during Infection Times’ (COH-FIT) initial conclusions.

The study has collected data on participants on their mental and physical wellbeing, access to care and coping strategies before, during and after the pandemic, Philenews reported on Tuesday.

Carried out electronically by the University of Nicosia, the study   which is still in progress has so far interviewed 728 participants in Cyprus.

But the sample will be expanded to 1,000 and focus on minors because this is an age group considered to be very important before safer conclusions can be drawn.

The conclusions also indicate that the effects on women seem to be more intense. At the same time, younger age groups in Cyprus have developed more intense negative feelings – unlike in other countries.

Adolescents and young adults worldwide, regardless of gender, are more affected by the lockdown  than other age groups.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCovid-19 protective measures taken by the state legally challenged by Akaki priest
Next articleUK health regulator may restrict AstraZeneca shot for younger people

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros