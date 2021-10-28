Cypriots are getting into culture of hiring yachts for parties

Cypriots are getting more and more into the culture of hiring a yacht for their birthday, hen’s and bachelor parties, Philenews reports citing owner and captain at Sea Passion Yachting Savvas Voutirou.

Nonetheless, foreigners – tourists or permanent residents of Cyprus – are still the ones with the highest share of yacht rentals, added Voultirou.

The norm is that demand for yacht rentals in Cyprus is overwhelming during the summer months and comes mainly from Russians. But also from other nationals such as Israel, Egypt, the USA and the United Kingdom.

During the winter months the clientele declines to very low levels, although due to the climatic conditions of Cyprus the summer demand is extended until October or November.

Boat rentals, for a period of four hours, have a cost that starts from €1,000 and reaches up to €1,500 for smaller boats. But, depending on the size of the yacht, the price can go up to €10,000.