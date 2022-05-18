Cypriots and Greeks waiting for pension for years

Hundreds of our compatriots are obliged to wait for years until their application for pension is examined, if they have also worked abroad. The delay seen for the examination of the specific requests was yesterday discussed during a House Labor Committee meeting. During the meeting, not only the problem was confirmed but as it appeared, it is bigger. As the Committee discussed, a large number of Greek citizens is also affected.

As President of the Committee Andreas Kavkalias said, they found out that there is a request for pension pending since 2015, since details from services abroad are expected. As he said, since hundreds of people are left without any income, they are forced to request the Minimum Guaranteed Income, but due to the preconditions of the legislation several of them are rejected.