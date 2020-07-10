Cypriots allowed entry to UK without quarantine as of today

Travellers from around 70 countries and British overseas territories may as of today enter the UK without having to quarantine for 14 days, the CNA reports.

The 14-day quarantine measure put in force amid criticism on June 8 has been lifted for arrivals from 58 countries and 14 overseas territories identified as ‘low-risk’ as regards Coronavirus.

Among these countries are some of the most popular European destinations for Britons, including Cyprus and Greece.

Travellers from these countries, however, need to provide authorities with their accommodation and contact details so as to be accessible in the event of a Covid-19 positive case that concerns them.

The quarantine is still in place for arrivals from all other countries, like the USA, continental Portugal, Sweden, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Iran, Pakistan, Bangladesh and China.