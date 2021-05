Nearly 11,000 appointments were arranged Friday through the Republic of Cyprus’ Portal for COVID vaccination.

According to the Ministry of Health, a total of 10,765 appointments for vaccination of people aged 22 to 24 were arranged on Friday from 7:30 until 17:30 (local time), when the Portal closed for the specific age groups.

A total of 16,932 appointments were available at the Vaccination Centers throughout Cyprus.