Cypriot team fighting along Greek colleagues to contain large forest fires in Greece

The Cyprus firefighters, assisting their collegues in containing the large forest fires raging for three days now in Greece, faced a very difficult night as they were battling along with Greek firefighters at the Tatoi and Afidnes areas, in Attica region, according to Civil Defence Spokesperson Olyvia Michaelidou.

The 20-member group of Cyprus firefighters and civil defence personnel, has been in Greece since Wednesday to provide assistance with the fires.

The situation remains very hard since the fires are raging uncontrollably due to the high winds, Michaelidou told CNA, adding that the Cypriot delegation was expecting to receive instructions about which areas to continue working to put out the fires.

The Cypriot delegation remains close to the Greek Firefighting services which is making herculean efforts to put out the fires, she added.

The fires at Tatoi and Afidnes continue to rage and the situation is very critical as the fires are resurging, said Michaelidou.

By gavriella
