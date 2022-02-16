Cypriot students to send micro-satellite into space

On Friday 18 February, students of the Larnaca Pascal English School will attempt to send a micro-satellite into space.

In a written statement of the Larnaca Municipality, it is noted that the students will attempt to break a world record by sending a micro-satellite into space to capture images and videos from an altitude of 147,648 feet.

The attempt will take place at the Radiation Station of the Meteorology Department, at 12.30 pm and those wishing to watch it live can do so at the link

https://fb.me/e/1rsNRGW4B

It is added that “the PICO micro-satellite includes the experiments of 27 public and private schools which participate in the program. The attempt is part of the space day, ‘SpaceUp Cyprus 2022’ and will be broadcast live online to the 27 participating schools.”