NewsLocalCypriot students now opt for Cyprus Universities due to Brexit

Cypriot students now opt for Cyprus Universities due to Brexit

Due to the exit of the United Kingdom from the European Union, Cypriot students will not benefit from low fees and the student loan as has been the case so far.

So, Cypriot students have started turning their attention to other countries including Cyprus where the Universities are equal to the British ones.

One such example with the University of Nicosia which after the recent academic classifications has confirmed its well-established and competitive position in the international university community.

In addition to the fees that are now 30-50% lower than in the UK, Cyprus is one of the safest countries in the world and the quality of education offered is equal to the one provided in the UK.

Moreover, in recent years, the University of Nicosia has invested more than 160 millions in infrastructures so that the students can have the experience of a modern place specially designed for students.

By gavriella
Previous articleParliament rejects island-wide referendum on local administration reform
Next articleTechnical Committee for Health discusses criteria for reopening of crossing points

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros