Cypriot state covers PCR tests cost for Ukrainians arriving to airports

The Cypriot state will cover the cost of the PCR tests for Ukrainian citizens arriving to Larnaka and Pafos airports, according to instructions given by Cyprus President, Nicos Anastasiades.

A press release issued by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works said that in the framework of the reception of Ukrainian refugees to the Republic of Cyprus, the cost of the PCR tests carried out upon arrival to Larnaka and Pafos airports, will be covered by the Republic of Cyprus for the citizens arriving from Ukraine, according to instructions given by the President of Cyprus.

(CNA)

