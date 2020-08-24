News Local Cypriot shipping magnate is true owner of controversial Rhosus vessel-OCCRP

Cypriot shipping magnate is true owner of controversial Rhosus vessel-OCCRP

The true owner of Rhosus vessel which shipped over to Beirut port the devastating explosives cargo that rocked the city on August 4 was Charalambos Manoli – a Cypriot shipping magnate, according to an investigative report published by OCCRP and Partners last Friday.

The article by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project is headlined ‘A Hidden Tycoon, African Explosives, and a Loan from a Notorious Bank: Questionable Connections Surround Beirut Explosion Shipment’ (https://www.occrp.org/en/investigations/a-hidden-tycoon-african-explosives-and-a-loan-from-a-notorious-bank-questionable-connections-surround-beirut-explosion-shipment).

It was published hours only before an Al Jazeera damning report on Cyprus’ ‘golden passports’ scheme and this raises questions whether it was a coincidence.

The OCCRP report says Famagusta-born Manoli (photo) owned the ship through a company registered in the notoriously secretive jurisdiction of Panama, which received its mail in Bulgaria.

And that Cyprus-based Igor Grechushkin, the Russian man variously described as the owner or the operator of the Moldovan-flagged MV Rhosus, is said to have been only the middleman. He has been questioned by Cyprus police at the request of Lebanese authorities.

The report also says that Manoli had registered Rhosus in Moldova, a land-locked Eastern European country that is notorious as a jurisdiction with lax regulations for vessels that fly its “flag of convenience.”

To do this, he worked through another of his companies, Geoship, one of a handful of officially recognized firms that set foreign owners up with Moldovan flags. Then, yet another Manoli company, this one based in Georgia, certified the ship as seaworthy — even though it was in such bad shape it was impounded in Spain days later.

At the time of the Rhosus’ last voyage, Manoli was in debt to FBME, a Lebanese-owned bank that lost multiple licenses for alleged money laundering offenses, including helping the Shia militant group Hezbollah and a company linked to Syria’s weapons of mass destruction program. At one stage, the Rhosus was offered up as collateral to the bank.

The ultimate customer for the ammonium nitrate on the ship, a Mozambican explosives factory, is part of a network of companies previously investigated for weapons trafficking and allegedly supplying explosives used by terrorists. The factory never tried to claim the abandoned material.

The intermediary for the shipment, a British company that was dormant at the time, convinced a Lebanese judge in 2015 to get the ammonium nitrate tested for quality with the intent of claiming it.

The stockpile was found to be in poor condition, and the company, Savaro Limited, did not try to take back the ammonium nitrate in the end.

The new revelations show how, at almost every stage, the Rhosus’ deadly shipment was connected to actors who used opaque offshore structures and lax government oversight to work in the shadows.

The revelations also expose the particular dangers posed by the lack of transparency in the maritime shipping industry, the report also said.

But who is Charalambos Manoli?

He was born in 1960 in Famagusta, a coastal city in what is now the Turkish-controlled part of Cyprus. After studying shipbuilding in Scotland, he returned to Cyprus to work as a ship inspector, and went on to found multiple shipping companies.

Manoli is best known in Cyprus for his role in local football. From 2014 to 2017, he headed Anorthosis Famagusta FC, one of the country’s most popular teams. In 2015, he unsuccessfully ran for the leadership of the Cyprus Football Association.

In 2002, Manoli established Acheon Akti Navigations Limited, a Limassol-based ship management company. In 2007, he established another firm, Interfleet Shipmanagement Limited.

investigations/Charalambos-Manoli.jpg

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus’ agrotourism at all time low this year
Next articleFrance wants EU to be more present, outgoing ambassador says

Top Stories

Local

Police book 7 premises, 27 citizens for flouting Covid-19 measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police in Cyprus booked seven premises and 27 citizens for flouting Covid-19 measures over the past 24 hours, according to CNA. Not wearing a mask...
Read more
Local

Out with fuel refineries, in with towers in Larnaca

Maria Bitar -
The area where the fuel refineries used to be in coastal Larnaca are to get revamped with buildings up to 15 floors and 68...
Read more
World

Nightmares, flashbacks, fatigue: Beirut faces mental health crisis after blast

Annie Charalambous -
More than two weeks after a massive explosion tore through Beirut killing 181 people and leaving entire neighbourhoods in ruins, Sandra Abinader still jumps...
Read more
Local

France wants EU to be more present, outgoing ambassador says

Annie Charalambous -
France would like the EU to be more present and play a bigger stability role in the Eastern Mediterranean, French Ambassador to Cyprus Isabelle...
Read more
Local

Cypriot shipping magnate is true owner of controversial Rhosus vessel-OCCRP

Annie Charalambous -
The true owner of Rhosus vessel which shipped over to Beirut port the devastating explosives cargo that rocked the city on August 4 was...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Octopus ‘Kathisto’ (or Octopus braised in Wine)

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1/2 cup Greek extra virgin olive oil 2 medium onions, chopped fine 1 large octopus, about 2kg (cleaned and kept whole) 3/4 cup dry red wine 1/3 cup...
Read more
Local Food

Homemade lemonade

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 cup lemon juice 1 cup sugar Method: Thoroughly wash the lemons with soap and warm water. Roll each lemon with the palm of your hand, pressing...
Read more
Local Food

‘Striftaria’ mini cheese pies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients 1 ½ cup milk 2 tbsps. flour 4 tsps. of butter 3 eggs, slightly beaten + 1 extra with 1 tbs. of milk for spreading 1 pack of...
Read more
Local Food

Mini potato canapes baked on salt

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients Serves: 12 1kg small Cypriot potatoes rock salt, as needed 250g salted butter 300ml full fat cremé frâiche 1 pot cod or salmon roe Method Prep:20min › Cook:35min › Ready in:55min Take...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Police book 7 premises, 27 citizens for flouting Covid-19 measures

Annie Charalambous -
Police in Cyprus booked seven premises and 27 citizens for flouting Covid-19 measures over the past 24 hours, according to CNA. Not wearing a mask...
Read more
Local

Out with fuel refineries, in with towers in Larnaca

Maria Bitar -
The area where the fuel refineries used to be in coastal Larnaca are to get revamped with buildings up to 15 floors and 68...
Read more
Local

France wants EU to be more present, outgoing ambassador says

Annie Charalambous -
France would like the EU to be more present and play a bigger stability role in the Eastern Mediterranean, French Ambassador to Cyprus Isabelle...
Read more
Local

Cyprus’ agrotourism at all time low this year

Maria Bitar -
The Mediterranean island's tourism industry has been going through a rough patch this year due to the covid-19 pandemic and this is even more...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros