Cypriot sailor held in Iran after seizure of two Greek tankers

The Liberian Flagged Oil Tanker Ice Energy Transfers Crude Oil From The Iranian Flagged Oil Tanker Lana (former Pegas) Off The Shore Of Karystos
A Cypriot sailor is being held by Iranian authorities following the seizure of two Greek tankers and their crew in the Persian Gulf by commandos of the elite Iranian Revolutionary Guard, as confirmed by the foreign ministry on Saturday.

Nine Greek nationals are also being held.

Speaking to Philenews, foreign ministry press spokesperson Dimitris Dimitriou said this was a sensitive issue, being closely monitored by Cypriot authorities from the outset.

He noted that the foreign ministry was coordinating with Greece and were taking all the necessary action to establish the circumstances of the two tankers’ seizure.

Cypriot diplomatic services are also in contact with the Iranian foreign ministry in managing the situation that gas unfolded, with the Cypriot ambassador in Tehran liaising.

Dimitriou confirmed that the crew, including the Cypriot sailor, are in good health and being treated well.

‘We’re expecting the next steps’, Dimitriou said, adding it was a very serious incident and being dealt with as such.

Iran claimed that that Greek tankers were violating shipping regulations in the Persian Gulf, but as reported, this is considered retaliation by Tehran over Greek authorities confiscating Iranian crude oil being carried by a Russian tanker on April 15th off the coast of Evia and their decision to send the shipment to the United States.

By Constantinos Tsintas
