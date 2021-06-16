NewsLocalCypriot priest flirting 14-year-old from Larisa

Cypriot priest flirting 14-year-old from Larisa

Two priests to be deposed by the Holy Synod

A Cypriot priest faced justice since he was flirting with a minor from Larisa. He even traveled to Greece to meet her.

According to a report in Greek paper Eleftheria, the 52-year-old priest who lives permanently in Cyprus was talking online with a 14-year-old girl from Larissa.
He even sent her photos with sexual content and asked her to abandon her family and live with him in Cyprus.

Finally he was sentenced by the Three-Member Misdemeanor Court of Larissa to three years in prison and 10,800 euros fine.

