Cypriot Police say no cover-up regarding Thessaloniki rape case

Police stated ready to investigate any information related to any network of rapes or sexual exploitation. So far, a Greek activist who had alleged Cypriots were also behind a connected group of criminals that drugged and raped women in Greece and Dubai, has not provided any evidence to the police.

Today, the Police sent a written message both to the activist and to his lawyer and their replies on the issue are expected.

In reply to a relevant question, Police spokesman Christos Andreou said that on Saturday 22 January there has been communication with the Police in Greece. As he said, from evidence so far, there is no indication that people from Cyprus are involved in the case.

Commenting on the fact that the Greek activist accused both the Greek and Cypriot Police of a cover-up, Andreou underlined that there is no such a thing. He reiterated that so far the Cyprus Police has no complaint and no evidence about the specific issue.

