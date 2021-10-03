NewsLocalCypriot Phivos Vakis appointed as first Vice-Chairman of the UEFA Stadium and...

Cypriot Phivos Vakis appointed as first Vice-Chairman of the UEFA Stadium and Security Committee

General Secretary of Cyprus Football Association (CFA), Phivos Vakis, has assumed the position of first Vice-Chairman of the UEFA Stadium and Security Committee.

According to the CFA, Vakis was promoted from second to first Vice-Chairman of the UEFA Stadium and Security Committee, following a decision by the UEFA Executive Committee during a recent meeting in Moldova.

The term of office of all UEFA committees ends in 2023.

According to the CFA, the representation of the Cyprus Football Association in the decision-making centers of European football remains strong, something that is also reflected in Cyprus football.

